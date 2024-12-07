Brandon Miller News: Scores team-high 25 points

Miller totaled 25 points (7-21 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Miller had a rough shooting performance, but given the Hornets were missing several key pieces on offense, the second-year star had the green light to carry the offense and took as many shots as he saw fit. Despite the lack of efficiency, fantasy managers should be happy with Miller's overall stat line, and he'll continue to enjoy an uptick in usage as long as the Hornets remain depleted. Miller has scored at least 25 points in four straight contests and has reached the 20-point mark in 10 games in a row.