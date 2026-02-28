Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Sinks six triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Miller recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Miller led the Hornets with a game-high 26 points, reaching the 20-point threshold for a fourth consecutive contest. The third-year wing also turned in another efficient performance from beyond the arc and has knocked down multiple triples in four straight games as well. During that span, he has averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 three-pointers and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 56.4 percent from downtown.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago