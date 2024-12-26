Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller News: Sniffs double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Miller notched 18 points (6-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Miller finished just one assist away from a double-double in his return from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The lack of efficiency can be an issue with Miller, as he finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, but fantasy managers can live with that lack of efficiency as long as he continues to rack up stats left and right every time he steps on the hardwood. When healthy, Miller is firmly entrenched as Charlotte's second-best scoring option behind LaMelo Ball.

