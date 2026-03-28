Brandon Miller News: Stays hot with team-high 29 points

Miller notched 29 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and eight rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

Miller came just one point short of what would have been his sixth 30-point game of the season. The star forward is on a heater for the Hornets and fantasy managers alike, scoring at least 21 points in four of his past five outings while averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.4 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per tilt during this stretch.