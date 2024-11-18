Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Struggles from field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Miller recorded 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Miller has been in a brutal shooting slump in his last three games. In that stretch, he's hitting 25.5 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. To his credit, he continues to fire away and the Hornets seem content to keep giving him the green light.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
