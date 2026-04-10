Brandon Miller News: Surpasses 20-point mark again

Miller accumulated 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Pistons.

Even though LaMelo Ball's creativity and Kon Knueppel's impressive rookie numbers have grabbed headlines, it's worth noting that Miller has emerged as a reliable No. 2 option on offense for the Hornets while also showing growth in his efficiency. Even though Miller's numbers from this season are quite close to the ones he posted in 2024-25, he's posting career-best numbers in his shooting figures, such as field goal percentage, three-point shooting and free-throw efficiency. Miller should remain a reliable scoring threat for the Hornets in the Play-In Tournament.