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Brandon Miller News: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Hornets announced Wednesday that Miller underwent successful surgery to address left shoulder instability, per Owen O'Connor of SI.com.

Miller missed nearly a month of action early in the 2025-26 season due to a left shoulder subluxation. Although the third-year forward is considered out indefinitely, he's expected to make a full recovery and has several months to recover ahead of training camp. Over 65 regular-season contests, Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
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