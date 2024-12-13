Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Absent from Friday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:58am

Coach Jason Kidd said Williams (thumb) did not participate in Friday's practice, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams was held out of practice while he deals with a sprained right thumb. The two-way guard should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Warriors, though his absence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions as he has averaged 4.2 minutes per game across only five regular-season appearances.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now