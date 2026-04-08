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Brandon Williams Injury: Carrying doubtful tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:39pm

Williams (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Williams didn't play Tuesday against the Clippers, and barring a miracle, he's likely to sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set Wednesday as well. With Williams expected to be out, Ryan Nembhard should be in line to see more minutes in the backcourt.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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