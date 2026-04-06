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Brandon Williams Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to illness.

Williams put up 13 points in 25 minutes Sunday against the Lakers but is in danger of sitting Tuesday after popping up on the injury report. The Mavericks should have a better idea of his status closer to game time.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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