Brandon Williams Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Williams (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Golden State.
Williams is in danger of missing his third straight contest. If he isn't available, Ryan Nembhard will likely absorb most of the minutes from off the bench.
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