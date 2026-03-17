Brandon Williams Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Williams is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a concussion.
The guard is unlikely to pass the league's concussion protocol in time for Wednesday's action. With Williams likely sidelined, Max Christie is in the streaming mix in shallow fantasy leagues and Ryan Nembhard in deeper setups.
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