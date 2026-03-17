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Brandon Williams Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:54pm

Williams is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a concussion.

The guard is unlikely to pass the league's concussion protocol in time for Wednesday's action. With Williams likely sidelined, Max Christie is in the streaming mix in shallow fantasy leagues and Ryan Nembhard in deeper setups.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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