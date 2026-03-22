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Brandon Williams Injury: Doubtful Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Williams (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Golden State.

Williams is in danger of missing his third-straight contest. If he isn't available, Ryan Nembhard will likely absorb most of the minutes from off the bench.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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