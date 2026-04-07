Brandon Williams Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Williams (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Williams was previously listed as questionable, but it appears he will miss the front end of this back-to-back set. His absence could open things up for Ryan Nembhard in the backcourt.
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