Brandon Williams Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.
This is a downgrade for Williams, as the Mavericks listed him as probable previously. If Williams is unable to give it a go, the team could turn to Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson.
