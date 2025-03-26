Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:55pm

Williams is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to low back tightness.

Williams finished with 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks, but he continues to deal with a back injury, so his status for this matchup is uncertain. Williams has been playing well on an expanded role in recent weeks, averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in nine outings since the beginning of March.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now