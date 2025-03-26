Brandon Williams Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Williams is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to low back tightness.

Williams finished with 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks, but he continues to deal with a back injury, so his status for this matchup is uncertain. Williams has been playing well on an expanded role in recent weeks, averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in nine outings since the beginning of March.