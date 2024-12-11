Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Misses Tuesday's loss with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Williams was ruled out ahead of Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder due to a right thumb sprain.

One of Dallas' three two-way players, Williams has seen the overwhelming majority of his playing time in the G League this season, so his absence Tuesday didn't have any impact on head coach Jason Kidd's rotation. Williams will likely head back to the Texas Legends once he's moved past the thumb injury.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
