Brandon Williams Injury: Probable for Friday
Williams (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game versus Boston.
Williams is slated to return after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings. Look for him to reprise his role as a key member of the second unit in Dallas.
