Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Williams (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game versus Boston.

Williams is slated to return after sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings. Look for him to reprise his role as a key member of the second unit in Dallas.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
