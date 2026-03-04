Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:57pm

Williams (quadriceps) is probable for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Williams has a left quadriceps contusion, but the issue sounds minor, and the guard intends to play through it. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers. However, he could see a decreased role if Cooper Flagg (foot) is cleared to return.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
