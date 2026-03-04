Brandon Williams Injury: Probable for Thursday
Williams (quadriceps) is probable for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Williams has a left quadriceps contusion, but the issue sounds minor, and the guard intends to play through it. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers. However, he could see a decreased role if Cooper Flagg (foot) is cleared to return.
