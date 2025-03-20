Brandon Williams Injury: Probable to face Detroit

Williams (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Detroit.

Williams missed Wednesday's loss to the Pacers due to left hamstring tightness, though he is expected to suit up Friday while he deals with lower back tightness. The two-way point guard has received an increased role of late due to injuries, and over his last five appearances (two starts), he has averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 28.8 minutes per game.