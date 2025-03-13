Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second outing over the club's last three due to left hamstring tightness. The two-way combo guard has received an increased role due to a litany of injuries, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 26.4 minutes per contest.

