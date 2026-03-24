Brandon Williams Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Williams (concussion) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams has missed Dallas' last three games while in the league's concussion protocol, though he has been upgraded to questionable and could return in Denver. If the 26-year-old guard remains sidelined, Ryan Nembhard and Klay Thompson will likely see a bump in minutes.
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