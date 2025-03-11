Brandon Williams Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio
Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to left hamstring tightness. The two-way combo guard has received an elevated role of late due to a litany of Mavericks being sidelined, including Kyrie Irving (knee) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) in the backcourt. If Williams is unable to play Wednesday, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely receive a significant bump in minutes once again.
