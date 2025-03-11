Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:00pm

Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to left hamstring tightness. The two-way combo guard has received an elevated role of late due to a litany of Mavericks being sidelined, including Kyrie Irving (knee) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) in the backcourt. If Williams is unable to play Wednesday, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely receive a significant bump in minutes once again.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
