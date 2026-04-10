Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
As expected following his doubtful tag, Williams will miss his third consecutive contest while continuing to battle an illness. With Williams sidelined and Klay Thompson also out with an illness, the Mavericks' depth will be severely tested on Friday. Ryan Nembhard, AJ Johnson, and John Poulakidas should all see increased opportunities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 55 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2318 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1823 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More