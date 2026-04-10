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Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

As expected following his doubtful tag, Williams will miss his third consecutive contest while continuing to battle an illness. With Williams sidelined and Klay Thompson also out with an illness, the Mavericks' depth will be severely tested on Friday. Ryan Nembhard, AJ Johnson, and John Poulakidas should all see increased opportunities.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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