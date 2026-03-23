Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Monday
Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Williams will miss a third consecutive game as he remains in concussion protocol. Ryan Nembhard figures to see his minutes tick up as a result, and Williams' next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 1013 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 815 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 617 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 518 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More