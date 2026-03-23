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Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Williams will miss a third consecutive game as he remains in concussion protocol. Ryan Nembhard figures to see his minutes tick up as a result, and Williams' next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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