Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (illness) is unavailable for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Williams will now miss a fourth consecutive contest, marking the end of his 2025-26 campaign. Without the 26-year-old, extra minutes will presumably be absorbed by Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 57 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2320 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More