Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Williams (illness) is unavailable for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Williams will now miss a fourth consecutive contest, marking the end of his 2025-26 campaign. Without the 26-year-old, extra minutes will presumably be absorbed by Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
Author Image
Adam King
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago