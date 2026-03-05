Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Williams is out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Williams had started three consecutive contests, though the Mavericks are getting Cooper Flagg (foot) back just in time to fill that void in the first unit. With Williams sitting out Thursday, Max Christie and Khris Middleton should both see a boost in minutes and are worthwhile streaming options in the majority of fantasy leagues.
