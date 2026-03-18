Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Williams (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Williams was unable to shake his doubtful tag for this contest. With this news, Max Christie and Ryan Nembhard could be a bit more involved for Dallas.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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