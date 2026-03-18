Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Williams (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Williams was unable to shake his doubtful tag for this contest. With this news, Max Christie and Ryan Nembhard could be a bit more involved for Dallas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 108 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 810 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 612 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 513 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 513 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More