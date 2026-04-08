Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Williams will miss both halves of this back-to-back set due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday in San Antonio. With the 26-year-old point guard out, Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson are candidates for increased minutes.
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