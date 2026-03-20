Brandon Williams Injury: Ruled out with concussion
Williams is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a concussion.
Williams is remaining in the league's concussion protocol for a second consecutive contest. His next chance to play comes Monday, when the Mavericks face the Warriors. Max Christie appears to be worth streaming in shallow fantasy formats and Ryan Nembhard in deeper settings Saturday.
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