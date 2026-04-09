Brandon Williams Injury: Unlikely to play Friday
Williams (illness) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Williams is still under the weather and is expected to miss his third straight game Friday. If the 26-year-old guard is ruled out, there would be more minutes available for Ryan Nembhard and John Poulakidas.
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