Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Won't play Saturday against Clips

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Williams (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Williams will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a sprained right thumb, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Williams' absence won't impact the Mavericks' rotation that much as he's only appeared in five regular-season games.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
