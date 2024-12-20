Brandon Williams Injury: Won't play Saturday against Clips
Williams (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Williams will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a sprained right thumb, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Williams' absence won't impact the Mavericks' rotation that much as he's only appeared in five regular-season games.
