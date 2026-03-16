Brandon Williams Injury: Won't return Monday
Williams (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pelicans. He'll close with no points (0-2 FG), one assist and one block across five minutes.
Williams' night ended prematurely after taking a hit to the side of his head. The guard had a minimal impact in Monday's contest, though it's unclear when he sustained the hit, and it likely played a role in him logging just five minutes. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hawks.
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