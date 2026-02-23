Brandon Williams News: Adds to efficient stretch

Williams finished Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers with 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.

Williams continues to act as a spark plug off the bench for the Mavericks. Over his last five appearances, Williams is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.