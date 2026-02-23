Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Adds to efficient stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:39am

Williams finished Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers with 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.

Williams continues to act as a spark plug off the bench for the Mavericks. Over his last five appearances, Williams is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
