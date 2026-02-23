Brandon Williams News: Adds to efficient stretch
Williams finished Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers with 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.
Williams continues to act as a spark plug off the bench for the Mavericks. Over his last five appearances, Williams is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1211 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1013 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 518 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More