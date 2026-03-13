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Brandon Williams News: All-around production in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Williams finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over Memphis.

Williams has scored in double figures in 12 straight appearances, missing only one game during that stretch while averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 stocks with 51/31/79 shooting splits. He's come off the bench in four straight contests, but his 28 minutes Thursday snapped a three-game streak of playing fewer than 20 minutes, and it was his most playing time since Feb. 24.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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