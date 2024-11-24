Brandon Williams News: Another solid G League performance
Williams finished with 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 119-91 loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Williams has looked sharp in both of his G League appearances this season, as he's reached the 20-point threshold in scoring in each game. He's also been able to make an impact elsewhere by totaling 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals during this brief stretch.
