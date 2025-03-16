Brandon Williams News: Available Sunday

Williams (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Williams has been upgraded from probable to available. With Kyrie Irving (knee), Dante Exum (hand) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) all sidelined, Williams should handle a major role in Dallas' backcourt. Over his last five appearances, Williams has averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.