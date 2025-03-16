Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Williams has been upgraded from probable to available. With Kyrie Irving (knee), Dante Exum (hand) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) all sidelined, Williams should handle a major role in Dallas' backcourt. Over his last five appearances, Williams has averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
