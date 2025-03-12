Brandon Williams News: Available vs. Spurs
Williams (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Williams will return after a one-game absence due to left hamstring tightness. He's been handed a more prominent role on offense due to how depleted the Mavericks are of late due to injuries, and he's responded well. The two-way guard is averaging 19.3 points per game in three outings in March.
