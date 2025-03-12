Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Available vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Williams will return after a one-game absence due to left hamstring tightness. He's been handed a more prominent role on offense due to how depleted the Mavericks are of late due to injuries, and he's responded well. The two-way guard is averaging 19.3 points per game in three outings in March.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now