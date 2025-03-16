Brandon Williams News: Back in starting lineup

Williams will start Sunday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (knee), Dante Exum (hand) and Jaden Hardy (ankle) all sidelined, Williams slides back into the starting lineup ahead of Spencer Dinwiddie. In his only start this season, Williams posted 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 24 minutes during a 125-116 loss to Phoenix on March 5. Over his last five appearances, Williams has averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.