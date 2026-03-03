Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Chips in 18 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Williams posted 18 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.

Williams remained in the starting five for a third straight game and led all players in scoring, albeit in a blowout loss. While he wasn't extremely efficient from the field, the 26-year-old point guard got to the charity stripe often and finished with double-digit points for an eighth consecutive contest. Williams has provided a spark both in the starting five and off the bench recently, though he'll likely see fewer minutes once Cooper Flagg (foot) and Naji Marshall (finger) return to the lineup.

