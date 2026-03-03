Brandon Williams News: Chips in 18 points in blowout loss
Williams posted 18 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.
Williams remained in the starting five for a third straight game and led all players in scoring, albeit in a blowout loss. While he wasn't extremely efficient from the field, the 26-year-old point guard got to the charity stripe often and finished with double-digit points for an eighth consecutive contest. Williams has provided a spark both in the starting five and off the bench recently, though he'll likely see fewer minutes once Cooper Flagg (foot) and Naji Marshall (finger) return to the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player PicksYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 274 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Williams See More