Brandon Williams News: Cleared to face Denver
Williams (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams will return from a three-game absence due to a concussion. His return could spell fewer minutes for Ryan Nembhard and Klay Thompson.
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