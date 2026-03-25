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Brandon Williams News: Cleared to face Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Williams (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams will return from a three-game absence due to a concussion. His return could spell fewer minutes for Ryan Nembhard and Klay Thompson.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
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