Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 3:56pm

Williams (hamstring) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Williams will suit up for his second consecutive contest after missing Monday's win over the Spurs due to left hamstring tightness. The two-way combo guard has carved out a significant role in the rotation of late due to a litany of injuries, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest in his last four appearances. However, Williams will operate on a minutes restriction against Houston, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
