Brandon Williams News: Continues G League dominance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Williams produced 29 points (10-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes Monday during the G League Texas Legends' 100-98 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Williams again led his team in scoring despite not having his best stuff from beyond the arc. He also led the Legends in turnovers, which is an area he's struggled in over his last two appearances (10 total turnovers).

