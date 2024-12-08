Brandon Williams News: Dominant in G League loss

Williams played 41 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 139-105 loss versus the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and compiled 37 points (12-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and a block.

Williams was dominant for the Legends on Saturday, leading the team in points scored and assists en route to recording a double-double. However, the two-way player was careless with the ball, racking up a team-high eight turnovers.