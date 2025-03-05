Brandon Williams News: Emerges from bench with 14 points

Williams had 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bucks.

Williams stepped into the lineup and posted 34 minutes impressive showing, ultimately becoming the assist leader for the team during the loss. Kyrie Irving's (knee) production is up for grabs, and Wednesday's game indicated that Williams may be get a bigger piece of the action.