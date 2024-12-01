Brandon Williams News: Game-high 33 points in G League
Williams registered 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 43 minutes during Friday's 114-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Williams recorded a game- and season-high 33 points thanks to an efficient shooting night. Over five G League appearances, Williams has averaged 26.2 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.
