Brandon Williams News: Game-high 34 points in G League

Williams ended with 34 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes during the G League Texas Legends' 122-118 win over the Long Island Nets on Sunday.

In his first G League appearance since Jan. 18, Williams scored a game-high 34 points but also turned the ball over six times Sunday. The 25-year-old guard is now averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 38.5 minutes over 10 games with the Legends in 2024-25. Williams is under a two-way contract with the Mavericks, but he's logging just 8.6 minutes per game over 20 games with Dallas and is far more likely to see significant reps with the Legends.