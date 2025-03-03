Brandon Williams News: Game-high 34 points in G League
Williams ended with 34 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes during the G League Texas Legends' 122-118 win over the Long Island Nets on Sunday.
In his first G League appearance since Jan. 18, Williams scored a game-high 34 points but also turned the ball over six times Sunday. The 25-year-old guard is now averaging 28.9 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 38.5 minutes over 10 games with the Legends in 2024-25. Williams is under a two-way contract with the Mavericks, but he's logging just 8.6 minutes per game over 20 games with Dallas and is far more likely to see significant reps with the Legends.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now