Brandon Williams News: Good to go Tuesday

Williams (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Williams will suit up for a third consecutive contest after being listed on the injury report due to lower back tightness. The two-way guard has received increased playing time of late due to several injuries to key contributors, and over his last five outings (one start), he has averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.6 minutes per contest.