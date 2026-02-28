Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams News: Leads team in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Williams finished with 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 124-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Getting the start in place of Cooper Flagg (foot), Williams led the Mavericks in scoring while setting a new season high in boards. The fourth-year guard has scored at least 13 points in 12 of his last 13 games (two starts) dating back to Jan. 22, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 threes over that stretch while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
