Brandon Williams News: Modest production in return

Williams supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 142-135 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams was back in action after missing the previous three games due to a concussion. Although head coach Jason Kidd still refuses to run Williams as a starter, it does appear as though he will remain a meaningful part of the rotation. While his production of late has been adequate, it's hard to label him a must-roster player, given that he has averaged just 19.4 minutes per game in five appearances over the past two weeks.