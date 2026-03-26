Brandon Williams News: Modest production in return
Williams supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 142-135 loss to the Nuggets.
Williams was back in action after missing the previous three games due to a concussion. Although head coach Jason Kidd still refuses to run Williams as a starter, it does appear as though he will remain a meaningful part of the rotation. While his production of late has been adequate, it's hard to label him a must-roster player, given that he has averaged just 19.4 minutes per game in five appearances over the past two weeks.
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